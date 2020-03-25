Clone Wars’ Ashley Eckstein Talks Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka

The Clone Wars’ Ashley Eckstein Shares Thoughts On Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka

When Rosario Dawson was announced to star as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2, fans were excited for the chance to see one of the most beloved Clone Wars characters in a live action series. And there were plenty left wondering what Ashley Eckstein had to say, considering the actress was the one who truly brought the character to life in Clone Wars, Rebels and briefly in The Rise of Skywalker. Well, the Eckstein decided to assuage concerns via a post on her Instagram in which she weighed in on the situation. You can see her post below.

“It has been my dream for 14 years to continue to play Ahsoka Tano in all forms,” the actress stated, while stressing that she will “continue to be grateful for opportunities to help create stories for Ahsoka Tano and I am always happy to see her legacy continued.

“I am only one member of a tremendously talented team of people that it takes to bring Ahsoka Tano to life,“ she continued. “The final decisions for Ahsoka are not mine to make and I cannot comment on something that I truly know nothing about.”

While Dawson will likely be great as the character, it is a little disappointing to not see Eckstein get a chance to portray Ahsoka in a live action medium. But we’ll always have Clone Wars.

