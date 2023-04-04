The Mandalorian Explained: Who Is Jack Black’s Captain Bombardier

The Mandalorian “Chapter 22” featured several cameos from Hollywood actors, including the first appearance of Jack Black’s Captain Bombardier.

The latest installment in the beloved Star Wars story saw Din Djarin, Grogu, and Bo-Katan Kryze traveling to Plazir-15, an independent world ruled by two elected monarchs, Captain Bombardier and his wife, the Duchess (portrayed by Lizzo). Captain Bombardier trusted Mando and Bo-Katan to investigate what was happening with some malfunctioning droids on Plazir-15.

Who’s Portraying Captain Bombardier in The Mandalorian

Jack Black is portraying Captain Bombardier in The Mandalorian. Black is a fan-favorite actor who starred in several movies, including Nacho Libre, Tropic Thunder, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and its sequel Jumanji: The Next Level, among many other things. Arguably, Black’s most iconic role is Dewey Finn in 2003’s School of Rock, a struggling rock musician who poses as a substitute teacher after being kicked out of his band. In addition to his acting career, Black is also the lead vocalist of the rock band Tenacious D, showcasing versatility as an actor, comedian, and musician.

The Mandalorian “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire” introduced Captain Bombardier as a former Imperial officer who changed his life thanks to the New Republic Amnesty Program. In turn, he helped rebuild Plazir-15 and eventually married the Duchess. To prove he was a changed man, Captain Bombardier convinced his royal better half to hold elections which confirmed Captain Bombardier and the Duchess ad the leaders of Plazir-15 based both on their royal heritage and the elections’ result.

As a former Imperial officer, Captain Bombardier couldn’t have an official army on his planet, which led to him hiring Bo-Katan’s former fleet as privateers. To accomplish the mission given to them by The Armorer, Mando and Bo-Katan tried to get in touch with their fellow Mandalorians before Captain Bombardier intercepted and entrusted them with another task. On Plazir-15, reprogrammed Imperial droids carried on all the work so that citizens could focus on living freely in the freshly-inaugurated republic. Some droids, however, started malfunctioning and putting in danger the city. After some Blade Runner investigation, it turned out Commissioner Helgait (portrayed by a magnificent Christopher Lloyd) plotted to use the droids against the government, revealing himself as a former Separatist.