Star Wars: The Bad Batch Explained: When Did Crosshair Join the Empire

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 focused on one of the former Clone Force 99 members, Crosshair. As shown in “The Solitary Clone,” the highly-skilled sniper isn’t on the same page as the rest of Bad Batch anymore as he is serving the Galactic Empire. Here’s what happened before the relationship between CT-9904, a.k.a. Crosshair, and his former friends turned sour.

Why Does Crosshair Betray the Bad Batch?

Crosshair betrayed the Bad Batch during the execution of Order 66, as seen in The Bad Batch Season 1 premiere. On that occasion, he was the only Clone Force 99 member who wanted to carry out the order to execute the Jedi. In fact, he didn’t hesitate to put his exceptional marksmanship skills to work in hunting down Padawan Caleb Dume, who managed to survive only thanks to Hunter. To his excuse, Crosshair was also the only Bad Batch clone whose inhibitor chip activated while the others’ chips malfunctioned. In those days of turmoil when the Republic became the Empire, most clones stayed loyal to Palpatine.

Due to its peculiar nature, Clone Force 99 felt something was wrong with mindlessly following orders and finally chose to go absent without leave. Crosshair was the exception because he stuck to the motto, “Good soldiers follow orders.” The rogue clones locked horns several times after their split-up before Crosshair harshly confronted his former friends and accused them of betraying him. In the two-part The Bad Batch Season 1 finale, the whole Bad Batch banded again to survive the bombardment of Tipoca City, with Crosshair playing a pivotal role in saving Omega and AZI-3. Even though he confessed he had his inhibitor chip removed, Crosshair ultimately opted to serve the Empire and invited Clone Force 99 to do the same. When Hunters and the others refused, Crosshair chose to part ways with the Bad Batch.

What Happened to Crosshair in The Bad Batch Season 2 Episode 3

The Bad Batch Season 2 Episode 3 followed Crosshair as he worked with a familiar Star Wars face, Commander Cody. Together, they were sent to save the newly appointed Imperial Governor on Dessex, taken hostage by the locals after the Empire occupied the planet. Cody and Crosshair efficiently dealt with an army of droids before facing the Dessex Governor, who, gun to the Imperial Governor’s head, demanded the Empire declare Dessex an independent system.

Cody acted to de-escalate the situation, taking off his helmet and laying down his gun before convincing the Dessex Governor negotiation was an option. After the Dessex Governor let the Imperial Officer go, the latter ordered Cody to execute her. The clone hesitated to do it, but Crosshair shot and killed her on the spot. It was later implied the occupation of Dessex made Cody question whether his obedience to the Empire was the right thing to do, as he ultimately went AWOL.