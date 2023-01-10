Letterkenny Interview: Michelle Mylett & Lisa Codrington Talk Season 11, Chip Flavors

ComingSoon Senior Editor Spencer Legacy spoke with Letterkenny stars Michelle Mylett and Lisa Codrington about the show’s 11th season. The duo discussed the global popularity of Letterkenny and their favorite chip flavors. Letterkenny Season 11 is now available to stream on Hulu.

“The Letterkenny locals deal with influencers, lost dogs, a Church Bake Sale mystery, unwelcome visitors at beer league, and trouble from the Degens on the 11th season of the Canadian comedy,” reads the season’s synopsis.

Spencer Legacy: Lisa, 11 seasons is a huge milestone. Has your approach to Gail changed in the last seven years of portraying her?

Lisa Codrington: I think it’s really wonderful to get the opportunity to have seven years to continue to grow and try new things and figure things out. I think that, for me, is what has been really wonderful. You get to grow because you get time to grow. I think that’s what seven seasons gives you. So I’m appreciative of that.

Michelle, has your experience with Katy been the same?

Michelle Mylett: Yeah, I think. I mean, she started off absurdly confident and then she just keeps on … I don’t know where her ego comes from, but she is a confident chick and it’s very fun to play somebody like that who’s just so herself all the time. It’s also, there’s been some nice moments where we got to see her be a little bit more vulnerable and fall for Dierks and get her heart broken. And even though she was not a super emotive person in general, she went through something that was a little bit humbling, and these sweet moments that she’s had with the people around her in her life. Yeah, it’s been cool to see her grow up and continue to kick people in the crotch.

Lisa, similarly, how naturally does the delivery of Letterkenny’s super fast wordplay come now after 11 seasons of doing it?

Lisa Codrington: I think you’ve got to put the work in, you know? Like when there’s nine pages and you’re going, going, going, I think you’ve really got to sit down and, and get it done. But I mean, once you get to set and everybody is ready to go and we run it and run it and run it, it just all flows together so really nicely. But yeah, I think it still takes work. You’ve got to put the work in.

Michelle, the awful movie tropes part from this season felt very personal. Was that segment your idea? Which of the tropes is your absolute least favorite in real life?

Michelle Mylett: Ooh, wasn’t my idea. I can’t take credit for that, but I think the “Hey bitch,” thing, where it’s a tough girl role trope is definitely something that irks me. I think the inhales too, which I just did actually. Maybe that’s a little personal one where I’m like, “Maybe they’re talking about me and I need to quit doing that.” So, yeah, I don’t know. They all sort of hold up.

Lisa Codrington: Yeah, I like the inhale too. It’s my favorite.

Lisa, speaking of the church bake sale theft episode, what was filming in that more contained place with all these characters like?

Lisa Codrington: It was a blast. Everyone is just so fun and committed and silly. Like the skids coming in always kill me. So just seeing them coming in to solve the crime is just absolutely ridiculous and wonderful. And also, Tanis and Glen, just the combinations of people playing off each other … it’s really wonderful to see.

Michelle, in that episode, what was it like to recreate the “Hey bitch” trope so vividly in the church?

Michelle Mylett: Nice. I mean, any opportunity I get to get physical with the skids — in a non-sexual way. Yeah, they’re so funny. They crack me up and I like this sort of enemy thing that Katy and Roald have for some reason. They’re like nemeses sort of, but they also have — I think — behind the scenes, there’s a deep love that they just haven’t fully been able to explore. Like they should actually be best friends. That’s what I think about. There’s just this interesting tension between the two of them. So yeah, I liked it. It was fun.

Lisa, Letterkenny has a substantial audience outside of Canada. How do you feel about being part of such a major and globally watched piece of Canadian entertainment?

Lisa Codrington: I think it’s kind of hard to wrap your head around, you know what I mean? Like I do remember the one time, being in the States, and just sort of at the airport wandering around and a guy was like, “Letterkenny!” And I was like, “Really? Okay.” It’s just randomly in this airport in Cleveland, there was a fan. So it’s always cool to see where it’s reaching and the different things that people can take from it. It’s always surprising to me, but it’s really wonderful.

Michelle, the scenes with the, you and the main trio are a real staple of the show, even all these 11 seasons later. How has that experience of shooting those more laid-back scenes changed over the last 11 seasons, if at all?

Michelle Mylett: They haven’t really changed to be honest. Those scenes are always so much fun. There’s also a lot of giggling and a lot of breaking and trying to one up each other all the time. So I’m always looking forward to those. They’re also so fast-paced, obviously all the dialogue in Letterkenny … like Lisa was saying, you have to really put it in the work, really rehearse, and come prepared because you don’t get a ton of takes. We shoot a lot of pages every day, we move really quickly, and so you have to be prepared and ready. It’s fun. It’s kind of like … you get into a rhythm with each other and we’ve all been working together for now seven years and so I think that rhythm has just become stronger. So yeah, those are some of my favorite scenes for sure.

What is your actual favorite chip flavor?

Lisa Codrington: Oh wow. I’m really classic, like plain Ripples. That’s number one.

Dip, no dip?

Lisa Codrington: Hey, if there’s dip I’m having it, but I can still go in on a plain rippled chip. So yeah, that’s me.

Fair. Michelle?

Michelle Mylett: So it’s actually dill pickle and I think that Jared knows that about me, which is why he wrote that chip in for us to be super significant. Because if there’s a dill pickle chip, I’m eating it. Or a dill pickle Crisper. I do love a Crisper.