The Artifice Girl Trailer Previews Sinister AI

A new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi film The Artifice Girl has been released, highlighting the rise of an incredibly advanced AI that hides a sinister undertone.

The Artifice Girl stars Tatum Matthews, David Girard, Sinda Nichols, Franklin Ritch, and Lance Henriksen. The film is also written and directed by Ritch, who lends his acting prowess to the movie as well.

Check out the trailer for The Artifice Girl below:

“Special agents discover a revolutionary computer program that uses a digital child to catch online predators,” reads the official synopsis for the film. “However, they soon learn that the AI’s inevitable advancement is far more rapid and incalculable than they ever could have imagined, posing unforeseen challenges and unsettling consequences for the future of technology and mankind.”

The Artifice Girl is set to release in select theaters, on-demand, and on digital storefronts on April 27, 2023.