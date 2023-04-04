across the spider-verse trailer

New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Previews Movie

Ahead of its release on June 2, Sony Pictures released a new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer. The nearly three-minute video shows off more footage of Miles Morales’ upcoming adventure that will span the multiverse.

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, Karan Soni, Oscar Isaac, and more.

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” reads the synopsis. “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg with Alonzo Ruvalcaba. Peter Ramsey — the first film’s director — and Aditya Sood are executive producing.

