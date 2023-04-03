Live-Action Moana Movie Revealed, Watch Dwayne Johnson’s Message to Fans

Actor Dwayne Johnson revealed in a video announcement that Disney is working on a live-action Moana remake. Though the remake currently has no release date, Johnson released a video message and a statement.

“I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen,” Johnson stated. “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.

“I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor, because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people.”

The Moana live-action remake will be produced by Johnson, who plans to return for the remake, as well as Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions banner and Beau Flynn for Flynn Picture Co. It will be executive produced by Auli‘i Cravalho — the voice of Moana in the 2016 film — and Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co. Jared Bush, who wrote the screenplay for Moana, will also take part in the remake’s production alongside Samoan industry pro Dana Ledoux Miller.

You can watch the Moana live-action remake announcement video below:

Released in 2016, Moana was met with positive reviews and made nearly $644 million in the box office during its theatrical run. The film has seen enduring popularity, having remained in the top 15 movies streamed on Disney+ in the United States in 2022.