Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Clip: Star-Lord & Nebula Go for a Drive

Marvel Studios has revealed a brand new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 clip for James Gunn’s upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, which will be arriving in theaters on May 5. The video provides some new footage of the titular team’s action-packed return. It teases Peter Quill’s visit to Earth, where he’ll try to drive a car with an unexpected road-trip partner in the form of Nebula.

“In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days,” reads the synopsis. “Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is once again written and directed by James Gunn. MCU vets Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel are returning to reprise their respective roles as Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Kraglin, Nebula, Mantis, Rocket, and Groot. The threequel will also include the introduction of franchise newcomers Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Maria Bakalova, who have signed on for the roles of Adam Warlock, High Evolutionary, and Cosmo the Spacedog.

The space-traveling team was last seen in Marvel Studios’ Disney+ special presentation Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which was filmed simultaneously with the upcoming threequel. In the holiday special, Drax and Mantis try to cheer up Peter by throwing him a Christmas party celebration with the appearance of his childhood idol Kevin Bacon.