Exclusive Stalker Clip Previews the Sophie Skelton-Led Thriller

By Spencer Legacy

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Stalker clip from the tense upcoming thriller from director Steve Johnson. The movie is set to release in theaters and through video-on-demand on March 31.

“A broken down freight elevator precariously hangs dangerously high, trapping a young woman inside with her stalker,” reads the film’s synopsis.

Check out the exclusive Stalker clip below:

Stalker was written by Chris Watt and directed by Steve Johnson. It stars Sophie Skelton, Stuart Brennan and famous wrestler Bret Hart.

Spencer Legacy is ComingSoon's Senior Editor. His work can be found on MonsterVine, Noisy Pixel, and more.

