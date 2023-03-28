Exclusive Stalker Clip Previews the Sophie Skelton-Led Thriller

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Stalker clip from the tense upcoming thriller from director Steve Johnson. The movie is set to release in theaters and through video-on-demand on March 31.

“A broken down freight elevator precariously hangs dangerously high, trapping a young woman inside with her stalker,” reads the film’s synopsis.

Check out the exclusive Stalker clip below:

Stalker was written by Chris Watt and directed by Steve Johnson. It stars Sophie Skelton, Stuart Brennan and famous wrestler Bret Hart.