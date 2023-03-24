Exclusive Ape vs. Mecha Ape Trailer Previews The Ape vs. Monster Sequel

The Asylum‘s latest mockbuster has received a ton of new footage as the Ape vs. Mecha Ape trailer has been released. The sequel to its Godzilla vs. Kong mockbuster Ape vs. Monster features Tom Arnold (True Lies) Jack Pearson (Pam & Tommy) Anna Telfer (Top Gunner: Danger Zone), and Xander Bailey (Titanic 666).

Ape vs. Mecha Ape is directed and written by Marc Gottlieb (Aquarium of the Dead) and will release in select theaters and VOD today. The plot revolves around the military making an A.I. ape that goes awry, which means only Ape can save the day and Chicago from destruction.

Check out the Ape vs. Mecha Ape trailer below:

“Recognizing the destructive power of its captive giant Ape, the military makes its own battle-ready A.I., Mecha Ape,” says the synopsis. “But its first practical test goes horribly wrong, leaving the military no choice but to release the imprisoned giant ape to stop the colossal robot before it destroys downtown Chicago.”

Ape vs. Monster was released in 2021 and was directed by Daniel Lusko from a script by George Michael Phillips.