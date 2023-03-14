Dungeon & Dragons Clip Teases a Monster-Filled Maze

Paramount Pictures has dropped another clip from the upcoming live-action Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, which will arrive in theaters on March 31. In addition, the studio has also announced that fans in the U.S. and Canada will have a chance to see Honor Among Thieves earlier than its scheduled theatrical release through special theatrical events.

This includes a National Sneak Preview on Sunday, March 26 at 2pm local time. Moviegoers will also be among the first to see the film at an Early Access Fan Event on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:00pm local time, presented exclusively in premium formats at participating locations including Dolby Cinema, 4DX, ScreenX, IMAX and other premium large format theatres across the country. Tickets for the said events and theatrical release are now on sale today.

“This epic adventure based on the fiercely beloved Dungeons & Dragons game has been long in the making, and we’re thrilled to reward the patience of audiences and loyal fans nationwide with an early opportunity to see this fun, adventure-packed film on the big screen,” Paramount Pictures’ President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson said in a statement.

Check out the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves clip below:

The live-action Dungeons & Dragons film is written and directed by Game Night duo Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The film stars Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984), Michelle Rodriguez (F9), Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu), Hugh Grant (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Sophia Lillis (It films), Chloe Coleman (My Spy), and Bridgerton breakout Regé-Jean Page.

The Dungeons & Dragons movie is being co-produced and co-financed by Hasbro, eOne, and Paramount Pictures. eOne handles distribution in the UK and Canada, while Paramount distributes everywhere else. It will also be produced by Hasbro’s Brian Goldner and Jeremy Latcham as part of his deal with eOne, Hasbro’s entertainment arm.

This marks the fourth time that the popular game is being adapted for the big screen, following Courtney Solomon’s 2000 live-action version, 2005’s telefilm sequel Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God, and 2012’s direct-to-DVD follow-up Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Vile Darkness.