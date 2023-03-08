Exclusive Balloon Animal Trailer Shows a Young Circus Performer Having a Crisis

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Balloon Animal trailer for the upcoming circus-based drama movie. The film is set to debut on Prime Video and through video-on-demand on April 7.

“The film follows Poppy Valentine, a young circus performer who spent her entire life following in her father’s footsteps,” reads the movie’s synopsis. “But after a night out with her friends, she becomes entranced by small town America and begins to question if the circus is truly the right place for her.”

Check out the exclusive Balloon Animal trailer below:

Balloon Animal was written and directed by Em Johnson. It stars Katherine Waddell, who also produced the film, as well as Ilia Volok, Michael David Wilson, Danielle Baez, Erin Rae Li, and Karla Alfonzo-Smith.