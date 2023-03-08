Wrath of Becky Teaser: Lulu Wilson Returns in Action Thriller Sequel

The first Wrath of Becky teaser trailer for the upcoming sequel to 2020’s independent action thriller film has been released, featuring our first glimpse at Lulu Wilson’s return as the titular heroine. The film will have its world premiere at the upcoming 2023 SXSW Film Festival.

The video provides us a preview of Becky’s next encounter with another dangerous group led by Seann William Scott’s antagonistic character.

“Two years after she escaped a violent attack on her family, Becky attempts to rebuild her life in the care of an older woman – a kindred spirit named Elena,” reads the synopsis. “But when a group known as the “Noble Men” break into their home, attack them, and take her beloved dog, Diego, Becky must return to her old ways to protect herself and her loved ones.”

The Wrath of Becky is written and directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote. Joining Wilson are Seann William Scott, Denise Burse, Jill Larson, Courtney Gains, Michael Sirow, Aaron Dalla Villa, Matt Angel, and Kate Siegel.

Executive producers are Wilson, Scott, and Nick Morris, along with the first film’s directors Jon Millot, and Cary Murnion. The sequel is produced by Russ Posternak, Raphael Margules, JD Lifshitz, Tracy Rosenblum, Chadd Harbold, Jordan Yale Levine, and Jordan Beckerman. Quiver Distribution’s Berry Meyerowitz, Jeff Sackman, and Larry Greenberg are also executive producing.

The original film also starred Joel McHale, Kevin James, and Amanda Brugel. It followed a rebellious 14-year-old girl, whose weekend getaway with her father takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick, suddenly invade the lake house.