Haunted Mansion Teaser Trailer & Poster Preview Disney’s Star-Studded Movie

The first official Haunted Mansion teaser trailer for Disney’s upcoming movie has been released following the first poster’s release yesterday. Additionally, a new poster has been released.

The nearly two-minute video gives us our first look at the upcoming movie and its star-studded cast. Haunted Mansion is set to release in theaters on July 28, 2023.

Check out the Haunted Mansion teaser trailer below:

Haunted Mansion stars Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis, Winona Ryder, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, and Hasan Minhaj. It will be directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People) from a screenplay written by Katie Dippold (Parks and Recreation) and is being produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin) of Rideback. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will serve as executive producer.

The titular theme park was first adapted into the 2003 film, which starred Eddie Murphy as a workaholic realtor who, along with his family, gets trapped inside a mansion inhabited by ghosts.