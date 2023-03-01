The Blackening Trailer Previews the Grace Byers-Led Horror Comedy Movie

Lionsgate has released an official The Blackening trailer for the upcoming horror comedy movie. The trailer follows a group of friends who are suddenly forced to take part in a terrifying game of death that plays on horror movie clichés. The film is slated to premiere in theaters on Juneteenth weekend, June 16, 2023.

“The horror comedy centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer,” reads the synopsis. “Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realize this ain’t no motherfu–in’ game.”

Check out the official The Blackening trailer below:

The Blackening is directed and produced by Tim Story (Ride Along, Think Like A Man) from a screenplay co-written by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins. The film stars Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, X Mayo, Melvin Gregg, Jermaine Fowler, Yvonne Orji, and Jay Pharoah.