The Blackening Trailer Previews the Grace Byers-Led Horror Comedy Movie

By Spencer Legacy

Lionsgate has released an official The Blackening trailer for the upcoming horror comedy movie. The trailer follows a group of friends who are suddenly forced to take part in a terrifying game of death that plays on horror movie clichés. The film is slated to premiere in theaters on Juneteenth weekend, June 16, 2023.

“The horror comedy centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer,” reads the synopsis. “Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realize this ain’t no motherfu–in’ game.”

Check out the official The Blackening trailer below:

The Blackening is directed and produced by Tim Story (Ride AlongThink Like A Man) from a screenplay co-written by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins. The film stars Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, X Mayo, Melvin Gregg, Jermaine Fowler, Yvonne Orji, and Jay Pharoah.

Spencer Legacy
Spencer Legacy

Spencer Legacy is ComingSoon's Senior Editor. His work can be found on MonsterVine, Noisy Pixel, and more.

Share article

Trending

Marvel and DC

Related

X