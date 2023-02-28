Peter Pan & Wendy Trailer and Poster Set Disney+ Release Date

The official Peter Pan & Wendy trailer and poster have been released ahead of the film’s Disney+ debut.

Set to release exclusively on Disney+ on April 28, 2023, Peter Pan & Wendy is described as “a live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic.” Director and co-writer David Lowery commented on the upcoming adaptation.

“In making Peter Pan & Wendy, we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney’s animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure,” Lowery stated. “Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen; I’m excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective.”

Check out the official Peter Pan & Wendy trailer below:

You can also check out the Peter Pan & Wendy poster below:

Peter Pan & Wendy was directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon, The Green Knight) with Toby Halbrooks having co-written the adaptation with Lowery. The movie stars Jude Law, Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan.