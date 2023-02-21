Perfect Addiction Trailer Previews Prime Video’s Romantic MMA Drama

Prime Video has released the official Perfect Addiction trailer for the forthcoming romantic action drama that follows a woman trying to get revenge for her ex-boyfriend’s betrayal by helping to train his MMA rival to take him down in the ring. The film will be available for streaming on March 24.

The video feature Fear Street‘s Kiana Madeira as she portrays Sienna, an MMA trainer who catches her boyfriend Jax sleeping with her sister. Sienna enlists the help of Kayden, an up-and-coming MMA fighter, to enact her revenge on Jax.

Check out the official Perfect Addiction trailer below:

Perfect Addiction is directed by Castille Landon (After Eve Happy) from a screenplay written by Stephanie Sanditz, based on Claudia Tan’s romance novel of the same name. The film stars Kiana Madeira as Sienna, Matthew Noszka as Jax, and Ross Butler as Kayden, along with Poppy Gilbert, Manu Bennett, Nicholas Duvernay, Bree Winslow, Ryan Bown, Jay DeMerit and Kailas Mahadevan.

“MMA trainer Sienna Lane thought she had finally got her life together: A nice apartment, her dream job, and Jax, the love of her life,” reads the synopsis. “Jax and Sienna seemed to be the unbreakable couple, moving from strength to strength, as Sienna trained Jax to become the ultimate MMA underground champion. Everything felt perfect … until it wasn’t, when she catches Jax cheating on her with her younger sister.

Facing the ultimate betrayal from those closest to her, Sienna sets out for revenge, and intends to hit Jax where it hurts the most — in the ring. The perfect opportunity presents itself in the form of underdog Kayden Williams. Kayden and Sienna soon realize that, to achieve their goals, they are going to have to work together to bring down Jax in the ring. But when Sienna and Kayden get closer outside the ring, the path to the champion’s title gets a little more complicated.”

The film is produced by Jeremy Bolt, Robert Kulzer, and Aron Levitz, with Eric Lehrman, Martin Moszkowicz, Lindsey Ramey, and Richard S. Wright signing on as executive producers.