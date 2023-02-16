John Wick: Chapter 4 Final Trailer Previews Epic Action Scenes

Lionsgate has released the final John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer ahead of the movie’s premiere next month. The 90-second video features plenty of action as Keanu Reeves reprises his role in the star-studded movie.

Joining Reeves, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane are franchise newcomers Japanese-British pop superstar Rina Sawayama in her film acting debut, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Clancy Brown, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Donnie Yen, who is reportedly playing an old friend of John Wick.

Check out the John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer below:

“John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table,” reads the synopsis. “But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is being directed by Chad Stahelski from a screenplay co-written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, who is taking over from franchise creator Derek Kolstad. It is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski with Reeves and Louise Rosner as executive producers.

The movie will arrive in theaters on March 24, 2023.