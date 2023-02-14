Exclusive Centurion: The Dancing Stallion Trailer Previews Amber Midthunder-Led Drama

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Centurion: The Dancing Stallion trailer for the upcoming indie family film directed by Dana Gonzales from a script by Boon Collins. The movie is set to release digitally and through video-on-demand on April 25. It stars Amber Midthunder, Aramis Knight, Michael Cimino, and Billy Zane, who also served as co-executive producer.

“Amber Midthunder (Prey) and Billy Zane (Titanic) star in this tale of overcoming adversity and finding strength from unexpected places. The journey begins as Ellissia (Midthunder) adopts a white stallion to train in the art of Mexican horse dancing,” says the synopsis. “As she starts teaching the handsome but previously abused Centurion, Ellissia falls critically ill, which keeps her from competing in a celebrated equestrian event. Under the watchful eyes of her father (Zane), new ranch hand Danny (Aramis Knight) steps in as trainer, hoping to win the competition — and, perhaps, Ellissia’s heart.”

Check out the exclusive Centurion: The Dancing Stallion trailer below:

Centurion: The Dancing Stallion was produced by Gonzales, Collins, Randolf Turrow, and David Tanner. Executive producers are Nancy White Gamble, George Gamble, and Rob Schneider.

Rated PG for thematic material and some bloody images, it runs 98 minutes.