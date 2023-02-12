super mario bros. movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Gets Meta Plumbing Commercial & Website

By Tyler Treese

A new retro commercial for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released that spotlights Mario and Luigi’s plumbing business.

It features a catchy rap that promises you’ll be “hooked on the brothers.” It ends by asking players to call or text 929-556-2746 or go to SMBPlumbing.com. The website features multiple reviews (including some negative ones), bios for the brothers, and more. It’s quite fun to explore.

Check out The Super Mario Bros. Movie commercial below:

The animated film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is being directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second PartMinions: The Rise of Gru). Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto are producing. Nintendo and Universal Pictures are co-financing the project.

Tyler Treese is ComingSoon's Editor-in-Chief. An experienced entertainment journalist, his work can be seen at Sherdog, Fanbyte, Rock Paper Shotgun, and more. When not watching the latest movies, Treese enjoys mixed martial arts and playing with his Shiba Inu, Kota.

