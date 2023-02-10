Fast X Teaser Trailer Reveals John Cena & Jason Statham’s Return

Vin Diesel plus plenty of new and familiar faces take center stage in the new Fast X teaser trailer that signals tickets going on sale. The 30-second spot shows the star-studded cast and confirms that John Cena and Jason Statham are returning for the sequel.

Check out the Fast X teaser trailer below:

Fast X is being directed by Transporter director Louis Leterrier, who took over the role from Justin Lin after Lin suddenly exited the project due to creative differences. The film is written by Lin and Dan Mazeau, with Lin still attached as a producer

Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Scott Eastwood will reprise their respective roles in the film. The tenth installment will also feature the additions of franchise newcomers Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and Alan Ritchson (Reacher), with Momoa expected to portray the antagonist.

Based on the characters created by Gary Scott Thompson, the latest installment takes the family around the globe from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.