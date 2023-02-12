The Flash Trailer and Synopsis Tease The Ultimate Sacrifice

The first official The Flash trailer has been released, giving us our first look at the Ezra Miller-led superhero movie that James Gunn recently described as “one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.” The trailer shows off plenty of new footage featuring Miller’s Barry Allen and the DCU debuts of Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to,” says the synopsis. “That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”

Check out the official The Flash trailer below:

The film is set to star Ezra Miller, who is reprising their role as Barry Allen/The Flash after playing him in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Justice League, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and in CW’s The Flash and Peacemaker Season 1.

Joining Miller are Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, along with Keaton and Ben Affleck who are reprising their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.

The Flash is set to release in theaters on June 16, 2023. The movie is directed by IT‘s Andy Muschietti from the latest screenplay written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey). It is being executive produced by Marianne Jenkins with Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti set as producers.