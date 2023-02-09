Air Trailer Previews Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Sneaker Drama

The Air trailer for Ben Affleck’s sneaker drama that deals with the unprecedented deal between Nike and Michael Jordan.

It also sets the movie’s theatrical release date, which is April 5, 2023. Directed by Affleck, who also stars in the film, it features a stacked cast that also includes Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher, Marlon Wayans, Jay Mohr, Julius Tennon, with Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis.

Check out the Air trailer below:

Air will be led by Affleck and Damon as they portray the respective roles of Nike co-founder Phil Knight and sports marketing executive John Paul Vincent “Sonny” Vaccaro. The story will center around the popular shoe company’s game-changing sneaker deal with then-rising NBA star Michael Jordan, which helped bring the brand to its global status today.

Air is directed by Affleck from a screenplay written by Alex Convery. Joining the Good Will Hunting stars are Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, and Julius Tennon as James Jordan.

The project will be produced by Affleck and Damon along with Mandalay Pictures’ Peter Guber and Jason Michael Berman. It is a production by Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports.