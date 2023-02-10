Exclusive She Came From the Woods Clip Previews the Nostalgic Horror Movie

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive She Came From the Woods clip from the upcoming horror movie by director Erik Bloomquist. The film is now playing in theaters.

“In 1987 a group of counselors accidentally unleashes a decades-old evil on the last night of summer camp,” reads the movie’s synopsis. “As the situation turns bloody, they’re forced to confront what stories are worth telling and what secrets are worth keeping.”

Check out the exclusive She Came From the Woods clip below:

She Came From the Woods was written and directed by Erik Bloomquist and written by Carson Bloomquist. It stars Cara Buono, William Sadler, Spencer List, Clare Foley, Michael Park, and Tyler Elliot Burke.