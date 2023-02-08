Scream VI Super Bowl Teaser Trailer Shows Terrifying New Footage

Ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl event, Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group have released a new Scream VI teaser trailer that will also be shown during the biggest football game of the year.

The 55-second video shows some new footage from the horror sequel, which will bring back both cast members and the directors of the 2022 Scream. The movie is out soon on March 10, so it’s a great appetizer before the iconic slasher series returns to theaters.

Check out the Scream VI Super Bowl teaser trailer below:

Scream VI will see the directors of the 2022 film Scream return, with Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett stepping back into the franchise after the success of the fifth film. The next installment will reportedly continue with “the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

Franchise vets Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere will be reprising their respective roles as Gale Weathers and Kirby Reed. Joining them in the sixth movie are some returning cast members of 2022’s Scream, including Melissa Barrera (Vida), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Mason Gooding (Booksmart), and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers). They will also be joined by franchise newcomers Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori.