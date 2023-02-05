White Men Can’t Jump Remake Gets First Video & Release Date

A first look video for the White Men Can’t Jump remake starring rapper Jack Harlow has been released alongside a Hulu release date for the upcoming comedy movie.

This 30-second video comes ahead of its May 19 release date on Hulu. Alongside the “First Class” musician, the movie stars Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, and Vince Staples.

Check out the White Men Can’t Jump first look video below:

The White Men Can’t Jump remake is directed by Calmatic, who came to fame when he directed the hit 2019 song “Old Town Road” for Lil Nas X and also recently directed the panned House Party remake. Kenya Barris and Doug Hall wrote the script for the film, with Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society banner producing. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein are also executive producing the film.