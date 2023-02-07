Exclusive Commitment to Life Clip Previews the Moving Documentary

By Spencer Legacy

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Commitment to Life clip from the Jeffrey Schwarz-directed documentary. The film is set to premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 11.

Commitment to Life is a story of unwavering bravery in the face of death,” reads the documentary’s description. “In the early 1980s, a young doctor at UCLA reports a strange immune disorder among gay men — the world’s first warning sign of the epidemic to come. Commitment to Life documents this incredible drama — Rock Hudson and Easy-E, Elizabeth Taylor and David Geffen, the Red Ribbon and Philadelphia, ACT UP and AIDS Project Los Angeles — through the stories of those who lived through it.”

Check out the exclusive Commitment to Life clip below:

Commitment to Life was directed and edited by Jeffrey Schwarz. It was produced by Schwarz and Aimée Flaherty, executive produced by Ron Sylvester and Craig Thompson, executive co-produced by Robert James Wood II, and co-produced by Taki Oldham. Michael Stabile serves as associate producer, while Allyson Newman composed.

Spencer Legacy is ComingSoon's Senior Editor. His work can be found on MonsterVine, Noisy Pixel, and more.

