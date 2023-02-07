Exclusive Commitment to Life Clip Previews the Moving Documentary

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Commitment to Life clip from the Jeffrey Schwarz-directed documentary. The film is set to premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 11.

“Commitment to Life is a story of unwavering bravery in the face of death,” reads the documentary’s description. “In the early 1980s, a young doctor at UCLA reports a strange immune disorder among gay men — the world’s first warning sign of the epidemic to come. Commitment to Life documents this incredible drama — Rock Hudson and Easy-E, Elizabeth Taylor and David Geffen, the Red Ribbon and Philadelphia, ACT UP and AIDS Project Los Angeles — through the stories of those who lived through it.”

Check out the exclusive Commitment to Life clip below:

Commitment to Life was directed and edited by Jeffrey Schwarz. It was produced by Schwarz and Aimée Flaherty, executive produced by Ron Sylvester and Craig Thompson, executive co-produced by Robert James Wood II, and co-produced by Taki Oldham. Michael Stabile serves as associate producer, while Allyson Newman composed.