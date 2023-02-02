Exclusive Little Dixie Clip Shows a Tense Confrontation

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Little Dixie clip from the upcoming Frank Grillo-led action thriller. The movie debuts in select theaters, digitally, and through video-on-demand tomorrow on February 3.

“When a deal goes wrong between a corrupt governor and a ruthless drug lord, ex-special forces operative Doc is caught in the crosshairs,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Now, with his family in danger, Doc must take down the Mexican drug cartel and do whatever it takes to protect the one good thing in his life – his young daughter, ‘Little Dixie.'”

Check out the exclusive Little Dixie clip below:

Little Dixie was written and directed by John Swab. It stars Frank Grillo, Eric Dane, Beau Knapp, Annabeth Gish, Peter Greene, Thomas Dekker, Mercedes Mason, Maurice Compte, and Sofia Bryant.