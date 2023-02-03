Exclusive Amy’s F It List Clip Previews the Wildly Dark Comedy

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Amy’s F It List clip from Indie Rights’ upcoming dark comedy movie. The film is set to arrive on video-on-demand services on February 14.

“Amy, a young woman who’s been barely present in her own life, suddenly finds out she has mere days to live,” reads the movie’s synopsis. “Thanks to her very present sister, Amy’s about to right the many wrongs done to herself and others in the short time she has left.”

Check out the exclusive Amy’s F It List clip below:

Amy’s F It List was directed by Mark S. Allen. It stars Alyson Gorske, Angel Prater, Petrie Hawkins Byrd, and Mark De Carlo.