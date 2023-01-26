We Have a Ghost Trailer Previews Anthony Mackie & David Harbour Comedy

The We Have a Ghost trailer for Netflix’s forthcoming horror comedy has been released, providing us with a better look at the movie starring David Harbour and Anthony Mackie. The project hails from Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon. It will release on the streamer on Friday, February 24.

“Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations,” reads the logline. “But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.”

Check out the We Have a Ghost trailer below:

We Have a Ghost is written and directed by Landon, based on Geoff Manaugh’s short story titled Ernest. Joining Harbour and Mackie are Golden Globe winner Jennifer Coolidge, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash, Faith Ford, Niles Fitch, Isabella Russo, and Steve Coulter.

We Have a Ghost is produced by Marty Bowen and Dan Halsted. Executive producers are Landon, Korey Budd, Geoff Manaugh, Isaac Klausner, John Fischer, and Nathan Miller.

Both Harbour and Mackie will next be seen in two highly-anticipated Marvel Studios movies. The Stranger Things star is reprising Red Guardian in Thunderbolts, while the MCU vet will star in his own Captain America movie New World Order with Harrison Ford.