Exclusive Boy From Nowhere Trailer Previews Guerrilla-Filmed Drama

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Boy From Nowhere trailer for the upcoming drama film by director S.J. Finlay. The movie will debut exclusively on Prime Video on February 17.

“Based on true events, Boy From Nowhere follows the story of Gary, a young and vulnerable Filipino boy who loses everything in an attack on his village that kills his father,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Desperate to find his mother and her tribe, Gary sets out on a perilous journey while battling hunger and solitude. Along the way, he gets caught up in the dangerous world of gangs and is eventually brainwashed into becoming a child soldier for a local rebel faction. Vulnerable and malleable, Gary fights for survival until further loss leads him to find a more meaningful purpose for his life.”

Check out the exclusive Boy From Nowhere trailer below:

Boy From Nowhere was written, directed, and produced by S.J. Finlay. The movie stars Gary Jumawan, Nack Nack Abugyan, Balugto Necosia, and Waway Saway. It was produced by Joshua Huculiak and composed by Andrew Judah.