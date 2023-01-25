Exclusive Unexpected Trailer Previews the Quirky Rom-Com

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Unexpected trailer for the upcoming comedy based on the Bob Tarte novel Enslaved by Ducks. The movie is set to release through video-on-demand platforms on February 1.

“Bob and Amy are at a crossroad: she wants to adopt a baby, he doesn’t,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Will renovating a house and rescuing animals solve their problems? Will their new handyman and his son’s pregnant girlfriend be the miracle they are looking for? Or is the solution to their problem completely … unexpected? A comedy about life, love, adulting … and a bunny named Binky.”

Check out the exclusive Unexpected trailer below:

Unexpected was written by Rodney Vaccaro and directed by David Hunt. it stars Anna Camp, Joseph Mazzello, Neil Flynn, Ryann Shane, and Nash Grier. The movie is produced by Patricia Heaton.