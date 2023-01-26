Exclusive Let It Be Morning Clip Shows a Wedding Slip-Up

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Let It Be Morning clip from writer and director Eran Kolirin’s upcoming drama film. The film will open theatrically in the United States on February 3 at the Laemmle Royal Theater and Landmark Pasadena in Los Angeles and the Quad Cinema in New York.

“Sami, a Palestinian-born Israeli citizen, thought he’d found his place in life,” reads the film’s synopsis. “But then, without any conceivable reason, the Arab village where he grew up is suddenly surrounded by an ominous wall. Now he is forced to deal with questions of identity and national belonging. The bittersweet film is about a state of siege, both internal and external — about a man who built a wall around his heart, and how that wall starts coming apart when another, more real one goes up around his home.”

Check out the exclusive Let It Be Morning clip below:

Let It Be Morning was written and directed by Eran Kolirin and stars Alex Bakri, Juna Suleiman, Salim Dau, and Ehab Salami.