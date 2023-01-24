Exclusive Life Upside Down Clip Features a Charming Bob Odenkirk

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Life Upside Down clip from the Bob Odenkirk-led romantic comedy. The film is set to release in theaters and through video-on-demand on January 27. The movie first premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

“This slice-of-life film follows three couples as they navigate relationships in a digital age,” reads the film’s synopsis. “After finally being forced to face their spouses, friends, lovers, and eventually themselves head on, their lives turn slowly but surely upside-down.”

Check out the exclusive Life Upside Down clip below:

Life Upside Down was written and directed by Cecilia Miniucchi. It stars Bob Odenkirk, Radha Mitchell, Danny Huston, and Rosie Fellner.