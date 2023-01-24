Exclusive Life Upside Down Clip Features a Charming Bob Odenkirk

By Spencer Legacy

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Life Upside Down clip from the Bob Odenkirk-led romantic comedy. The film is set to release in theaters and through video-on-demand on January 27. The movie first premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

“This slice-of-life film follows three couples as they navigate relationships in a digital age,” reads the film’s synopsis. “After finally being forced to face their spouses, friends, lovers, and eventually themselves head on, their lives turn slowly but surely upside-down.”

Check out the exclusive Life Upside Down clip below:

Life Upside Down was written and directed by Cecilia Miniucchi. It stars Bob Odenkirk, Radha Mitchell, Danny Huston, and Rosie Fellner.

Spencer Legacy
Spencer Legacy

Spencer Legacy is ComingSoon's Senior Editor. His work can be found on MonsterVine, Noisy Pixel, and more.

Share article

Trending

Marvel and DC

Related