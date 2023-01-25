Exclusive The First Step Trailer Previews the Van Jones-Led Documentary

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive The First Step trailer for the award-winning documentary that follows media personality Van Jones. The film is set to debut at the DCTV Firehouse in New York on February 17, followed by the JxJ Theater in Washington, D.C. on February 19, and the Laemmle Royal Theater in Los Angeles on February 24, followed by a release through video-on-demand platforms.

“In a divided America, Van Jones controversially works across party lines on landmark criminal justice reform and a more humane response to America’s addiction crisis,” reads the documentary’s synopsis. “Attempting to be a bridge builder in a time of extreme polarization takes him deep into the inner workings of a divisive administration, internal debates within both parties, and the lives of frontline activists fighting for their communities.”

Check out the exclusive The First Step trailer below:

The First Step was directed by Brandon Kramer and produced by Lance Kramer. It is a Meridian Hills Pictures and Magic Labs Media production in association with Fork Films, Artemis Rising Foundation, Hidden Empire Film Group, Kartemquin Films, and Big Mouth Productions. It is presented by 8 Above.