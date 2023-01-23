Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Previews Fantasy Movie

Paramount Pictures has dropped a new Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer for the forthcoming live-action movie adaptation of Hasbro’s popular tabletop game franchise. It is slated to arrive in theaters on March 31, 2023.

The live-action Dungeons & Dragons movie is written and directed by Game Night duo Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The film stars Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984), Michelle Rodriguez (F9), Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu), Hugh Grant (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Sophia Lillis (It films), Chloe Coleman (My Spy), and Bridgerton breakout Regé-Jean Page.

Check out the new Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer below:

The Dungeons & Dragons movie is being co-produced and co-financed by Hasbro, eOne, and Paramount Pictures. eOne handles distribution in the UK and Canada, while Paramount distributes everywhere else. It will also be produced by Hasbro’s Brian Goldner and Jeremy Latcham as part of his deal with eOne, Hasbro’s entertainment arm.

This marks the fourth time that the popular game is being adapted for the big screen, following Courtney Solomon’s 2000 live-action version, 2005’s telefilm sequel Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God, and 2012’s direct-to-DVD follow-up Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Vile Darkness.