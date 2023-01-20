Exclusive The Amazing Maurice Clip Features a Sneaky Emilia Clarke

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive The Amazing Maurice clip from Viva Kids’ upcoming animated movie. The film will make its North American debut at Sundance on January 23 then release in theaters nationwide on February 3.

“Maurice is a sassy, street-smart cat with a sneaky disposition,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Together with his band of rats and pied-piper friend, he travels across the countryside, swindling villagers with a staged rat plague. All seems well when the gang sets its sights on a scenic market town, though they quickly realize that something more nefarious is afoot. The town is already plagued by food-snatching rats, a pair of criminals, and a mysterious boss at the heart of the trouble. Joining forces with resident narrator and the mayor’s daughter Malicia, Maurice and his friends investigate trouble, fight daring battles, and discover the truth of the town’s unfortunate events.”

Check out the exclusive The Amazing Maurice clip below:

The Amazing Maurice was directed by Toby Genkel from a script written by Academy Award nominee Terry Rossio. It stars Emilia Clarke, Hugh Laurie, and Himesh Patel. The film is based on Sir Terry Pratchett’s novel The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents.