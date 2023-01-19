Exclusive Remember Yesterday Trailer Previews Valentine’s Day Rom-Com

ComingSoon is excited to premiere the Remember Yesterday trailer for Gravitas Ventures’ upcoming romantic comedy. Written and directed by actor turned first-time filmmaker J.R. Rodriguez and produced by Jonathan Landau (The Devil’s Stomping Ground), it stars Jana Allen and Adrian Monte. The movie is set to release on Valentine’s Day, February 14, on digital platforms.

“When diner owner Jenny Hill’s childhood sweetheart returns home to direct a new film project, her once stable life is turned upside down. She finds herself face to face with the possibility of a second chance at the life she had once longed for; performing on stage and being in love,” says the synopsis. “But is that what’s been missing in her life? Confusion, misdirection and an old secret comes to life…Will that put an end to Jenny’s fairy tale? Did you ever think you’d get a second chance…Did you think you’d get two?”

Check out the Remember Yesterday trailer below:

Remember Yesterday has a runtime of 77 minutes.