Polite Society Trailer Teases an Ambitious Wedding Heist

Focus Features has dropped the official trailer for Polite Society, the upcoming action comedy centering around a teenage girl who dreams of becoming a stuntwoman.

The trailer highlights the bond between Ria and her older sister Lena, the only one who supports her dream. When Ria discovers that Lena’s soon-to-be-husband has evil plans for her sister, she’ll do everything she can to save Lena by trying to pull off a wedding heist, which includes Ria taking on the scary and formidable mother of the groom.

Polite Society is written and directed by Nia Manzoor, who’s best known as the creator of the Peacock series We Are Lady Parts. The film Priya Kansara (Bridgerton), Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), Nimra Bucha (Ms. Marvel), Akshay Khanna (Border), Seraphina Beh (EastEnders), and Ella Bruccoleri.

“A merry mash-up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment, and bold action, the film follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan who believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage,” reads the synopsis. “After enlisting the help of her friends, Ria attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood.”

The film is produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Olivier Kaempfer, and John Pocock. It is scheduled to arrive in theaters on April 28.