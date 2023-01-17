Exclusive With Peter Bradley Trailer Follows a Trailblazing Artist

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive trailer for With Peter Bradley, the documentary about the titular trailblazing Black artist. The film is set to premiere on January 22 at 12:45 p.m. at the Slamdance Film Festival Headquarters, with a second screening planned for 5:30 p.m. on January 24.

“79 years old and overlooked since the 1970s, abstract artist Peter Bradley reflects on life and shares his artistic process on the cusp of his rediscovery,” reads the film’s logline.

Check out the exclusive With Peter Bradley trailer below:

With Peter Bradley was directed, edited, and produced by Alex Rappoport, who also serves as cinematographer. The film’s music is composed by Javon Jackson. Consulting producers are Diane Kolyer, Beth Levison, and Grammy winning music supervisor Ed Gerrard.