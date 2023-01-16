Silent Love Trailer Previews Polish Slamdance Documentary

ComingSoon is excited to debut the Silent Love trailer for the critically acclaimed documentary, which makes its U.S. premiere on January 21 at the Slamdance Film Festival. The documentary takes a look at two women in love in a small Polish village, which is a traditionally conservative and closed community.

“After their mother’s death, 35-year-old Aga has to take care of her teenage brother, Milosz,” reads the logline. “There is one thing she isn’t telling him about: her ongoing relationship with Maja. An unconventional family is being born in a small, conservative Polish village.”

Check out the Silent Love trailer below:

Marek Kozakiewicz serves as the director, writer, and cinematographer for Silent Love. Editors are Anna Garncarczyk, alongside Monument and Agata Cierniak. It features music by Bartosz Bludau. Agnieszka Skalska and Agnieszka Dziedzic served as producers, while Alex Tondowski and Ira Tondowski co-produced.