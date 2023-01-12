Exclusive There’s Something Wrong With The Children Clip Previews Blumhouse Horror Movie

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive There’s Something Wrong With The Children clip from Blumhouse Television and MGM+’s forthcoming horror movie. The film will be available on January 17 digitally and through video-on-demand. It will then debut on MGM+ on March 17.

“When Margaret and Ben take a weekend trip with longtime friends Ellie and Thomas and their two young children, Ben begins to suspect something supernatural is occurring when the kids behave strangely after disappearing into the woods overnight,” reads the film’s synopsis.

Check out the exclusive There’s Something Wrong With the Children clip below:

There’s Something Wrong With The Children is directed by Roxanne Benjamin from a screenplay written by T.J. Cimfel and Dave White. The film is led by Alisha Wainwright, Zach Gilford, Amanda Crew, Carlos Santos, and more.