A Lot of Nothing Trailer Previews RLJE Films’ Revenge Thriller

The official A Lot of Nothing trailer for RLJE Films‘ forthcoming revenge thriller has been revealed. It features a married couple who decided to take the matters into their own hands, as they enact their revenge on their neighbor, a police officer who committed an unjust crime. The film is scheduled to make its debut on February 3, in theaters and on VOD.

A Lot of Nothing is directed and produced by Mo McRae from a screenplay he co-wrote with Sarah Kelly Kaplan. The film stars Y’Ian Noel (Insecure), Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth), Lex Scott Davis (Rebel) Shamier Anderson (Invasion), and Justin Hartley (This Is Us).

“James (Noel) and Vanessa (Coleman) seem to be the perfect couple – happily married, successful, and comfortable,” reads the synopsis. “One night, their lives are rocked to the core when, after watching a tragedy play out on the evening news, they realize their neighbor (Hartley) was involved. In a state of shock, and with opposing viewpoints on how to address the issue, they embark on a highly combustible journey to ‘do something’ about it.

“Wildly entertaining, humorous, and often absurd, A Lot of Nothing acts as a funhouse mirror to reflect the best and worst of humanity – and how our experiences of race, class, family, fear, love, and happiness drive our choices today. Mo McRae dazzles in his feature directorial debut, with a keen visual eye and a fresh, compelling voice. With the film, he offers a pointed take on the micro and macro dynamics at play in many of our lives, tackling them with nuance, finesse, and wit.”

The film is executive produced by Emmy nominee David Oyelowo, Kim Hodgert, and Nina Soriano. Producers are Scalable Content, Secret Society Films, Traction and Anonymous Content with Inny Clemons, Jason Tamasco, DeAnna Gravillis, and Zak Kristofek.