Exclusive Plastic Earth Trailer Previews Rob Riggle-Hosted Documentary

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive trailer for Plastic Earth, the environmental documentary hosted by Rob Riggle. The film is set to release in 2023.

“The film follows the story of a concerned mother, Janice Overbeck,” reads Plastic Earth‘s synopsis. “Janice goes on a journey to learn the full story of this problem and to uncover what is happening in the background to solve it. Through dozens of interviews with scientists, engineers, researchers, and innovators, Janice gets first-hand insights on how we can get this problem under control. This documentary film features many of the heroes of the world working to solve the world’s plastic and environmental issues.”

Check out the exclusive Planet Earth trailer below:

“Our Plastic Earth filming team has completed one of the most fulfilling journeys of our lives and this experience has truly changed all of us for the better,” said co-directors Jack Winch and Janice Overbeck. “We are extremely thrilled for our Gravitas partnership and for Plastic Earth to be widely available for others to see. We look forward to the world viewing our film and we hope humankind will gain the knowledge we did on our journey and a better perspective on the plastic crisis as well as the solutions that are well within our reach.”

Plastic Earth was written and directed by Janice Overbeck and Jack Winch. It’s hosted by Rob Riggle, produced by Jack Winch and Janice Overbeck, and co-produced by Scott Seydel. Executive producers are Jack Winch and Gunar Overbeck.