Exclusive The Other Fellow Trailer Looks at the Many Real James Bonds

By Spencer Legacy

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive trailer for The Other Fellow, the upcoming 007 documentary by director Matthew Bauer. The film is set to debut in theaters and through video-on-demand on February 17.

The Other Fellow is described as “An energetic exploration of male identity via the lives, personalities, and adventures of a diverse band of men, real men across the globe all sharing the same name — James Bond.”

Check out the exclusive The Other Fellow trailer below:

The Other Fellow is directed and co-written by Matthew Bauer and co-written by Rene van Pannevis. It is produced by Michelle Brøndum for Mission Brief and Jante Films.

Spencer Legacy is ComingSoon's Senior Editor. His work can be found on MonsterVine, Noisy Pixel, and more.

