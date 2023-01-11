Exclusive Kitchen Brigade Clip Previews Heartwarming Cooking Comedy

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive clip from Kitchen Brigade, the heartwarming comedy from director Louis-Julien Petit. The movie is set to release in theaters and through video-on-demand on January 13.

“Cathy is a sous-chef wanting to open a restaurant,” reads the film’s synopsis. “With financial difficulties, Cathy accepts a job at a shelter for young migrants. At first she hates the job then her passion for cuisine starts to change children’s lives.”

Check out the exclusive Kitchen Brigade clip below:

Kitchen Brigade was directed and written by Louis-Julien Petit and also written by Louis-Julien Petit and Sophie Bensadoun. It stars Audrey Lamy, François Cluzet, and Chantal Neuwirth.