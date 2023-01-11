Exclusive Kitchen Brigade Clip Previews Heartwarming Cooking Comedy

By Spencer Legacy

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive clip from Kitchen Brigade, the heartwarming comedy from director Louis-Julien Petit. The movie is set to release in theaters and through video-on-demand on January 13.

“Cathy is a sous-chef wanting to open a restaurant,” reads the film’s synopsis. “With financial difficulties, Cathy accepts a job at a shelter for young migrants. At first she hates the job then her passion for cuisine starts to change children’s lives.”

Check out the exclusive Kitchen Brigade clip below:

Kitchen Brigade was directed and written by Louis-Julien Petit and also written by Louis-Julien Petit and Sophie Bensadoun. It stars Audrey Lamy, François Cluzet, and Chantal Neuwirth.

Spencer Legacy
Spencer Legacy

Spencer Legacy is ComingSoon's Senior Editor. His work can be found on MonsterVine, Noisy Pixel, and more.

Share article

Trending

Marvel and DC

Related