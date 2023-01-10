Exclusive The Return of Tanya Tucker Clip Previews ‘While I’m Living’ Debut

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive clip from The Return of Tanya Tucker, the Kathlyn Horan-directed documentary about country music star Tanya Tucker. The movie is now available digitally and on Blu-ray and DVD.

“Decades after Tanya Tucker slipped from the spotlight, music star Brandi Carlile takes it upon herself to write an entire album for her hero based on Tanya’s extraordinary life, spurring the greatest comeback in country music history.”

Check out the exclusive The Return of Tanya Tucker clip below:

The Return of Tanya Tucker is directed and produced by Kathlyn Horan and produced by Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, and Carolyn Hepburn.