Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer 2 Previews Kang’s MCU Arrival

The second Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer has been released for the upcoming movie, which will kick off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new Ant-man 3 trailer features plenty of new footage and a better look at the villainous Kang the Conqueror, who is played by Jonathan Majors and is set up to become the MCU’s next major villain in the vein of Thanos. It has also been revealed that Bill Murray will play Lord Krylar in the movie, who is said to be the ruler of Axia — a community within the quantum realm. Additionally, William Jackson Harper will play a character named Quaz, and David Dastmalchian will play a new character named Veb.

Check out the new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer below:

“In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp,” says the synopsis. “Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.”

The third installment in the Ant-Man series will bring permanent changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to Kang the Conqueror, it has also been confirmed that fan-favorite Marvel villain M.O.D.O.K will be making his live-action debut in the film.

The upcoming sequel will also introduce MCU newcomer Kathryn Newton (The Society, Freaky) as she now takes over the role of Cassie Lang, a character previously portrayed by Abby Ryder Fortson in the first two Ant-Man films and Emma Fuhrmann in Endgame. Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors plays Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror, while Ghostbusters star Bill Murray appears as Lord Krylar.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is once again being directed by Peyton Reed from a screenplay written by Jeff Loveness.