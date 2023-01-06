Daughter Trailer Previews Next Month’s Abduction Thriller

The first official Daughter trailer for the upcoming horror film has been released, highlighting a woman as she tries and escape from a twisted situation.

Daughter stars Casper Van Dien, Elyse Dinh, Vivien Ngô and Ian Alexander, and is written and directed by Corey Deshon. The film tells the story of a young woman who gets kidnapped and brought into a strange family as their new, surrogate daughter. However, as she continues to navigate the situation, darker secrets begin unfolding.

Check out the trailer for Daughter below:

“A young woman is kidnapped and inducted into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter,” reads the official synopsis for the film. “As she navigates through this twisted dynamic, awful secrets about the past are revealed, leading to even darker implications about the future.”

Daughter is set to release in select theaters, on digital storefronts, and on-demand on February 10, 2023. It is also planned for a DVD release on May 9, 2023.