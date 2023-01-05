Renfield Trailer & Poster Showcases Nicolas Cage’s Dracula

The first Renfield trailer has been released, giving us a great look at Nicolas Cage’s Dracula and Nicholas Hoult’s Renfield in the horror comedy.

Check out the Renfield trailer below:

Renfield stars Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road), Golden Globe winner Awkwafina (The Farewell), Oscar winner Nicolas Cage (Mandy), Oscar nominee Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Adrian Martinez (Focus), and Bess Rous (Ghostbusters).

It centers around Dracula’s titular henchman, “who has grown sick and tired of the centuries he has worked as the dark prince’s lackey,” reads the synopsis. “He finds a new lease on life when he falls in love with a feisty, perennially angry traffic cop.”

Renfield is being directed and produced by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War) from a story based on an original pitch from The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman and was written by Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty). Producers are Skybound Entertainment’s Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst, with McKay’s partner Samantha Nisenboim set as an executive producer.